CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

