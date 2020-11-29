CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVAC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of CVAC opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $1,460,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

