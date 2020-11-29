CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.75 ($45.59).

Shares of ETR:EVD opened at €50.35 ($59.24) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.44 and its 200 day moving average is €39.88. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 1 year high of €61.55 ($72.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,873.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

