Critical Survey: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) versus SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Office Properties Income Trust and SOHO China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than SOHO China.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 11.75% 4.35% 1.77% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and SOHO China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.70 $30.33 million $6.01 3.97 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

