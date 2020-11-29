Critical Contrast: Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

55.9% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 3 0 0 0 1.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.95%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.71 $364.10 million $1.92 1.81 Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.38 $34.27 million $1.43 8.03

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -2.61% -0.28% Brandywine Realty Trust 54.61% 18.15% 7.51%

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.