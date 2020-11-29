Critical Analysis: Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) vs. TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Nephros alerts:

This table compares Nephros and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.33 million 5.79 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -13.47 TELA Bio $15.45 million 15.56 -$22.42 million ($17.10) -0.97

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.47% -38.52% -26.72% TELA Bio -152.45% N/A -39.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nephros and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Nephros.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Nephros on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.