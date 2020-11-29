Critical Analysis: Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) vs. Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Infinera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Infinera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infinera and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -22.76% -34.82% -8.19% Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinera and Exlites Holdings International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 3 3 6 1 2.38 Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.92%. Given Infinera’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Infinera is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Volatility and Risk

Infinera has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinera and Exlites Holdings International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $1.30 billion 1.23 -$386.62 million ($0.83) -10.24 Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exlites Holdings International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms. It also offers Infinera XTM series packet-optical transport platform that enables high performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; mTera series universal transport platform; and XT series for long-haul and subsea applications. In addition, the company Infinera Cloud Xpress Family designed to meet the varying needs of ICPs, communication service providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators; DRX series of routers; and 8600 series of SDN-ready Internet Protocol/MPLS routers. Further, it provides transcend software suite; Infinera CNOS, a hardware-independent network operating system; and a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale carriers, research and education institutions, large enterprises, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

