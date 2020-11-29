Critical Analysis: FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) & AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FS KKR Capital and AGF Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 2.91 $246.00 million $3.20 5.73 AGF Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AGF Management.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and AGF Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -100.00% 11.44% 5.20% AGF Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FS KKR Capital and AGF Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 1 0 1.88 AGF Management 1 4 1 0 2.00

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.71%. AGF Management has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 24.41%. Given AGF Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AGF Management is more favorable than FS KKR Capital.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats AGF Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, it invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis to make its investments. AGF Management Limited was founded in 1957 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

