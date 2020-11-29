Critical Analysis: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) versus Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acceleron Pharma and Denali Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 1 1 10 1 2.85 Denali Therapeutics 0 3 9 0 2.75

Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $126.92, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.70, indicating a potential downside of 20.52%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Denali Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 95.89 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -49.47 Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 275.39 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -29.60

Acceleron Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denali Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -157.84% -31.62% -28.11% Denali Therapeutics -968.59% -39.19% -30.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats Denali Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. In addition, it has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecules designed to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Centogene, and MedGenome Labs Private Ltd; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

