CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on the stock.

LON:CRH opened at GBX 3,043 ($39.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,929.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,840.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23. CRH plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,183 ($41.59).

About CRH plc (CRH.L)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

