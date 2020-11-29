CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,572,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

