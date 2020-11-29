Credit Suisse Group Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $647.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $615.00 to $647.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $563.63.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $591.54 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.14 and a 200-day moving average of $471.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,296 shares of company stock worth $77,583,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 246,937 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after acquiring an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,417,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

