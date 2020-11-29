Credit Suisse Group Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $69.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:DKS opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $3,412,657.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,577 shares of company stock valued at $22,293,390 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $36,686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 566,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

