Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $23.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 45,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

