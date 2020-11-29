Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is McIlrath & Eck LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $388.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,159. The company has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $390.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

