Contrasting Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.10 -$217.75 million $0.32 7.94 Nuverra Environmental Solutions $168.24 million 0.23 -$54.94 million N/A N/A

Nuverra Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Energy Service.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nine Energy Service and Nuverra Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuverra Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -100.20% -24.16% -9.53% Nuverra Environmental Solutions -51.41% -15.85% -11.59%

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. It operates through three divisions: the Rocky Mountain, the Northeast, and the Southern. The Rocky Mountain Division manages a fleet of 204 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 20 salt water disposal wells under the Landtech brand names; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks, loaders, manlifts, light towers, winch trucks, and other miscellaneous equipment used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others, as well as provides oilfield labor services. The Northeast Division manages a fleet of 201 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 14 salt water disposal wells under the Nuverra, Heckmann, and Clearwater brands; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The Southern Division manages a fleet of 34 trucks; owns and operates 60-mile underground twin pipeline network; owns, manages, and leases a network of 7 salt water disposal wells; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

