Contrasting Mallinckrodt (MNKKQ) and Its Rivals

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS: MNKKQ) is one of 763 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mallinckrodt to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mallinckrodt and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $3.16 billion -$996.50 million 0.03 Mallinckrodt Competitors $1.96 billion $223.00 million -2.79

Mallinckrodt has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Mallinckrodt is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mallinckrodt and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A Mallinckrodt Competitors 7505 20349 38404 1554 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 33.74%. Given Mallinckrodt’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mallinckrodt has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mallinckrodt’s peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -83.44% 46.40% 6.94% Mallinckrodt Competitors -3,723.01% -270.20% -31.02%

Summary

Mallinckrodt beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, an injectable drug for rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, polymyositis, and others; Inomax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; and Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform, as well as Amitiza, a product for constipation. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; StrataGraft, which is in Phase III and II clinical development for the treatment of burns; MNK-6105 and MNK-6106, an ammonia scavenger for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a neuropsychiatric syndrome associated with hyperammonemia; and SLN500, a ribonucleic acid technology therapy. It markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. On October 12, 2020, Mallinckrodt plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

