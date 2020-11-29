Contrasting IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IPG Photonics and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 9.04% 7.76% 6.85% NeoPhotonics 2.26% 10.55% 5.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IPG Photonics and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 7 4 0 2.36 NeoPhotonics 1 3 6 0 2.50

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $181.24, suggesting a potential downside of 10.95%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and NeoPhotonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.31 billion 8.25 $180.23 million $4.36 46.68 NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 1.16 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -35.74

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats NeoPhotonics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switch modules, a proprietary switching solutions for coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

