Contrasting Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) and SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of SenesTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of SenesTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SenesTech and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

SenesTech has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SenesTech and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $140,000.00 48.91 -$10.02 million ($7.69) -0.22 Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million 1.27 $3.36 million $0.09 63.56

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SenesTech. SenesTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SenesTech and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -4,476.44% -253.67% -161.10% Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.93% 6.68% 1.40%

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats SenesTech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets. The company was founded by Loretta P. Mayer and Cheryl A. Dyer in July 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

