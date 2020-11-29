ContentBox Trading 41.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $188,325.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00020609 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00586475 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,873,465 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.