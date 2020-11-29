CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

CompX International has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX opened at $13.97 on Friday. CompX International has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CompX International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through Security Products and Marine Components business segments.

