CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.
CompX International has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX opened at $13.97 on Friday. CompX International has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $17.57.
About CompX International
CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through Security Products and Marine Components business segments.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.