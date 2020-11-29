Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Compass Minerals International has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 113.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

CMP stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

