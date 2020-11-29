Comparing Star Struck (OTCMKTS:SRSK) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Star Struck (OTCMKTS:SRSK) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Struck and EnerSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Struck N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EnerSys $3.09 billion 1.15 $137.12 million $4.68 17.80

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Star Struck.

Profitability

This table compares Star Struck and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Struck N/A N/A N/A EnerSys 4.11% 13.74% 5.57%

Risk & Volatility

Star Struck has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Star Struck shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Struck and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Struck 0 0 0 0 N/A EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67

EnerSys has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.86%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Star Struck.

Summary

EnerSys beats Star Struck on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Struck

Star Struck, Ltd. distributes tools, supplies, and equipment to the jewelry industry. The company offers gold testers, precision jewelry gauges, microscopes, magnifiers and loupes, diamond and gold scales and weights, plating systems and supplies, engraving systems, ultrasonic cleaners, steam cleaners and ionic jewelry cleaning systems, jewelry findings, anti-tarnish liners, cotton filled boxes, bench tools, rolling mills, watch repair parts, watch battery replacement tools, and other jewelry supplies, as well as jewelry repair envelopes, forms, layaway, and appraisal products. It also provides adhesives, batteries, customized merchandise bags, diamond accessories, diamond meters and filters, displays, glass display domes, engravers, gift accessories, miscellaneous jewelry retail items, money detectors counterfeit and money counters, pliers, polish and protect products, retail pricing products, ring sizing products, jeweler's screwdrivers, soldering aids, tweezers, watch parts and tools, watch tools, watch straps, and welding products. The company also offers products through its online store and online catalog. Star Struck, Ltd. was formerly known as SBM Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Star Struck, Ltd. in May 1993. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The company's reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, it offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

