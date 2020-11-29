Comparing Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Green has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Planet Green and Lancaster Colony’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green $4.11 million 5.63 $2.95 million N/A N/A Lancaster Colony $1.33 billion 3.52 $136.98 million $4.93 34.63

Lancaster Colony has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Green.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Green and Lancaster Colony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green 73.02% -30.50% -24.70% Lancaster Colony 9.90% 16.90% 13.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Planet Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Planet Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Planet Green and Lancaster Colony, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Lancaster Colony 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Planet Green on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names. The company also provides flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand names. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings, Chick-fil-A, and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

