Comparing My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) and My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Parker-Hannifin and My Vintage Baby, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 0 15 0 3.00 My Vintage Baby 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus price target of $232.14, indicating a potential downside of 14.92%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than My Vintage Baby.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and My Vintage Baby’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $13.70 billion 2.57 $1.21 billion $10.79 25.29 My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than My Vintage Baby.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Parker-Hannifin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Parker-Hannifin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and My Vintage Baby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 8.81% 22.54% 6.95% My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats My Vintage Baby on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, such as control actuation systems and components, engine build-up ducting, engine exhaust nozzles and assemblies, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inerting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pilot controls, pneumatic control components, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes, as well as fluid metering, delivery, and atomization devices. This segment markets its products directly to OEMs and end users. It markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About My Vintage Baby

My Vintage Baby, Inc. engages in manufactures and retails of clothing for infants and toddlers. It specializes in unique lines of clothing and a supporting line of accessories. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

