Comparing Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) & Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jaguar Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Thunder Mountain Gold 64.00% 75.54% 16.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 3.96 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $1.95 million 4.32 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jaguar Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Jaguar Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

