Comparing Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

comScore has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardtronics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares comScore and Cardtronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $388.64 million 0.52 -$339.00 million ($5.33) -0.52 Cardtronics $1.35 billion 0.85 $48.27 million $2.16 11.99

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardtronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Cardtronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -15.11% -22.00% -7.89% Cardtronics 1.92% 18.43% 3.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for comScore and Cardtronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardtronics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cardtronics has a consensus price target of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.90%. Given Cardtronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than comScore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardtronics beats comScore on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; and Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide end-to-end solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include box office analytics, trend analysis, and insights for movie studios and movie theater operators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, digital banks, financial technology companies, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of April 1, 2020, it provided services to approximately 285,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

