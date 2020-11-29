Comparing Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) & Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) and Barnes Group (NYSE:B) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Barnes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A Barnes Group 7.19% 8.63% 4.14%

Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 7.89, meaning that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Deposition Technologies and Barnes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnes Group 4 7 4 0 2.00

Barnes Group has a consensus target price of $45.53, indicating a potential downside of 6.23%. Given Barnes Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barnes Group is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Barnes Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barnes Group $1.49 billion 1.65 $158.35 million $3.21 15.13

Barnes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Barnes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Barnes Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barnes Group beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Deposition Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc. provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices. This segment also designs and manufactures hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold assemblies for injection molding applications; provides force and motion control solutions for various metal forming and other industrial markets; and designs and develops robotic grippers, end-of-arm tooling systems, sensors, and other automation components for intelligent robotic handling solutions and industrial automation applications. In addition, it manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components used in transportation and industrial applications, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components. This segment sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. The Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision machined components and assemblies turbine engines; and nacelles, and structures for commercial and military aircrafts. It also provides aircraft engine component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and the military; and manufactures and delivers aerospace aftermarket spare parts. This segment primarily serves original equipment manufacturing industry. Barnes Group Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

