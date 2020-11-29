Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SID has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SID opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

