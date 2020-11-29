Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 145,287 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.60% of Cognex worth $68,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cognex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,291,243. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

