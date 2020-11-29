Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,522,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cognex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 474.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 81.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

CGNX opened at $74.50 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Insiders have sold 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,291,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

