Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Coeur Mining reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.12. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

