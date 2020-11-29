CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $410,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $92,712.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,809 shares of company stock valued at $288,177. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCNE. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

