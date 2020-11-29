CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.50 on Friday. CLP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLPHY shares. ValuEngine downgraded CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

There is no company description available for CLP Holdings Ltd.

