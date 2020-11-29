Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer significant operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The buyout enables the company to offer high-value iron ore and steel solutions in North America. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. Also, the Mining and Pelletizing unit is gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. The company should also gain from the acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA. The company's efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. However, Cleveland-Cliffs is exposed to headwinds from lower steel pricing. Declining steel prices are impacting its pellet premiums and realized revenue rates. Also, demand in China remains soft.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after buying an additional 1,535,996 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 1,483,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

