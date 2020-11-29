Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.318 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN.A opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

