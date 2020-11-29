Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.318 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Shares of NYSE:CWEN.A opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.
