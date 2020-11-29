Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of CLW opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $577.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.69. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

