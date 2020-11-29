Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $148.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.