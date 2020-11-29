Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

