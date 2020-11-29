Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $145.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $131.26. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

