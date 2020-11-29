Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

