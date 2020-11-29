Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $165,000 in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,030,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 82,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.