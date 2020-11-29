Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Airlines by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after buying an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 40.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.30 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

