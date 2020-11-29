Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 46,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

