Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,609 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 384,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of LAMR opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

