Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $90.34 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94.

