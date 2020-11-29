Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 9.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 85,746 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 24.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,176 shares of company stock worth $11,352,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.