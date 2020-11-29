Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Shares of DG stock opened at $218.01 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.30 and its 200-day moving average is $199.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.