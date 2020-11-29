Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,085,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,043 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,303,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $14,744,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after buying an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 225.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 327,104 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

