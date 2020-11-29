Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 718,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 405,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.